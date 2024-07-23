Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Holdings Raised by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. LPF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 210,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 588,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179,262 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.33. 88,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,555. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $44.13.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

