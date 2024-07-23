Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Murphy Oil (MUR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR) recently:
- 7/22/2024 – Murphy Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $59.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2024 – Murphy Oil is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2024 – Murphy Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2024 – Murphy Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2024 – Murphy Oil was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/7/2024 – Murphy Oil was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/30/2024 – Murphy Oil was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Murphy Oil Stock Performance
Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $40.06. 261,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,276. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.26. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $36.95 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.85.
Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.
