Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Down to $11.58

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.58, but opened at $11.21. Iris Energy shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 4,292,598 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IREN

Iris Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.41 million.

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 356,752 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 34,662 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 368,140 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.