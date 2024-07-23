Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $387,894.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,299. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $83.26. The company had a trading volume of 886,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $86.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average of $66.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

