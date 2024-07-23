Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $523,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,975 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.27. 6,632,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,431,441. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

