Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Raises Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in State Street by 10.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,044,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,693,000 after purchasing an additional 385,404 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in State Street by 5.3% during the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,645,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,880,000 after purchasing an additional 183,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in State Street by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,243,000 after purchasing an additional 79,746 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in State Street by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,343,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,508,000 after purchasing an additional 129,493 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,421,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:STT traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,850. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $86.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus upped their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.96.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

