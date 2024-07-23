Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 64 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,652,862,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,762,000 after acquiring an additional 616,732 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 575,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,339,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,502,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,013,000 after acquiring an additional 294,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,624,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,060,000 after acquiring an additional 279,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SPGI traded up $7.48 on Monday, reaching $487.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.41. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $491.48.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.55.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

