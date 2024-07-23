iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 462.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 93,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 75,157 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 554,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,687,000 after acquiring an additional 445,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 405.2% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 91,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 73,575 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $61.12. 4,307,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,650,355. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

