iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,361,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 1,312,857 shares.The stock last traded at $121.65 and had previously closed at $121.67.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 89.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.