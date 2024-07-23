iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,772,708 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 709,660 shares.The stock last traded at $26.66 and had previously closed at $26.67.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1379 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
