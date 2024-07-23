iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,101,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 884,145 shares.The stock last traded at $41.53 and had previously closed at $41.74.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average of $41.33.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Energy ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,125.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,051,000 after buying an additional 7,279,539 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,293,000 after acquiring an additional 247,674 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,055,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,735,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,532,000 after purchasing an additional 155,547 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 10,188.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,281,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,322 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.