iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.33

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.33 and last traded at $78.33, with a volume of 13336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.27.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NYL Investors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 8,312,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,304,000 after buying an additional 532,000 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,581,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,667 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9,507.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 504,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,937,000 after acquiring an additional 499,501 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 249,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 245,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after buying an additional 160,327 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

