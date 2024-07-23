iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.09

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.09 and last traded at $86.03, with a volume of 1155616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.65.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average of $81.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USMV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,095,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,398,000 after buying an additional 146,632 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,947,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,959,000 after purchasing an additional 167,538 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,202,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,625 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,845,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,132,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,378,000 after purchasing an additional 112,455 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

