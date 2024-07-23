Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $5.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.87. 1,318,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,938. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.82. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.17.

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,915 shares of company stock valued at $14,497,759. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

