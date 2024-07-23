Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.6 %

AZN stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.16. 3,521,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,308,037. The stock has a market cap of $245.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $80.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

