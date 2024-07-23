Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,370.8% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

PAVE stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 724,403 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.