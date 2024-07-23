Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,136 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,907,020,000 after acquiring an additional 470,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,091,378,000 after buying an additional 268,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $948,093,000 after buying an additional 27,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Starbucks Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,747,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,637,453. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.78. The firm has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

