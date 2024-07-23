Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,337,000 after buying an additional 174,850 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 466,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,467,000 after buying an additional 154,089 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,661,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,471,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,880,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,248,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,377,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

