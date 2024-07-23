Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $482,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 137.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.88. The stock had a trading volume of 447,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,107,845. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

