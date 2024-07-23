Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $642,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.33. 2,743,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,158,809. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average is $42.13.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

