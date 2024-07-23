Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,496. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average of $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.