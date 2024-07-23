Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 642,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,732. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

