Jacobi Capital Management LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,075,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,463,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,466,000 after buying an additional 250,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,966,000 after buying an additional 101,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 323,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,417,000 after buying an additional 28,410 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $75.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,812. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $76.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

