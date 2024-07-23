Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. HTLF Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. One Degree Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 33,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,657,331. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $97.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

