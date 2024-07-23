Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,838 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,737,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,174,000 after buying an additional 221,777 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 779,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,470,000 after purchasing an additional 42,506 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 628,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,287,000 after purchasing an additional 142,657 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,182,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,694,000 after purchasing an additional 173,517 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS remained flat at $99.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,050. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.22. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

