Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 445 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in LKQ by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in LKQ by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in LKQ by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,052. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $57.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LKQ

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.