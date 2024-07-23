Jacobi Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,857,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,776 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,804,000. Coco Enterprises LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,252,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22,983.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,017,000 after acquiring an additional 103,655 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA MGK traded up $4.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $315.94. The stock had a trading volume of 366,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.10 and a one year high of $330.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.95.
About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF
The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
