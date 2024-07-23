John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.19

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.19 and last traded at $48.19, with a volume of 9 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.19.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.70.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $468.46 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 10.69%.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.74%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of John Wiley & Sons at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

