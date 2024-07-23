Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Decreased by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.5% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE JNJ traded down $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,290,287. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.42 and its 200-day moving average is $153.24. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $365.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

