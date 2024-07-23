Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lifted by Northern Capital Management Inc.

Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.2% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 297,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,685,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,620,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,620,000 after acquiring an additional 498,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.5 %

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,963,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,422. The firm has a market cap of $365.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.24.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

