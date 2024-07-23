JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Purchased by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 233,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,060 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 86.3% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 28,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 223.3% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 18,862 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS:JMUB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 241,437 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.53.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1482 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.