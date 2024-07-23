JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 0%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.83 and last traded at $54.94. 614,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,739,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.95.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.4212 dividend. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
