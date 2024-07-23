JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 0%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.83 and last traded at $54.94. 614,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,739,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.95.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.4212 dividend. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.