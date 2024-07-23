Kava (KAVA) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $441.07 million and $17.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00045518 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00014816 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00009474 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,855,129 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

