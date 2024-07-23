Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Price Performance
Key Tronic stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $42.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $140.53 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
