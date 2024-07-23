Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Price Performance

Key Tronic stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $42.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $140.53 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

Key Tronic Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.