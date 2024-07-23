Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Reduced by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,789,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,444,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,134,000 after buying an additional 1,223,694 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,692,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,665,000 after purchasing an additional 828,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 18,983.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 508,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,938,000 after purchasing an additional 506,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.17. The stock had a trading volume of 952,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,522. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $170.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

