Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KNX opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.23. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.07.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

