Komodo (KMD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.52 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000426 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $39.12 million and $1.52 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00045766 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00037979 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00017187 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000287 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,199,391 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

