Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 426,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 692% from the previous session’s volume of 53,771 shares.The stock last traded at $22.08 and had previously closed at $22.05.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22.

About Kovitz Core Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kovitz Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kovitz Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.