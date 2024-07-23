Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.30.

Shares of LW opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $76.61 and a one year high of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 7,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP now owns 175,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 67,055 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,221,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

