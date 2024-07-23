Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.94

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 51 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.
Landstar Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24.
Landstar Company Profile
LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
