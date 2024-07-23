Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lavoro has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Lavoro Price Performance

Lavoro stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.21. Lavoro has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $514.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.60 million. Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lavoro will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

