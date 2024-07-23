Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lavoro has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.88.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LVRO
Lavoro Price Performance
Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $514.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.60 million. Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lavoro will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lavoro Company Profile
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lavoro
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.