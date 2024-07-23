Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 60,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,336. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.