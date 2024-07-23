LG Display (LPL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.
LG Display last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. On average, analysts expect LG Display to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LG Display Stock Performance
Shares of LG Display stock remained flat at $4.49 during trading on Tuesday. 2,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. LG Display has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The company's 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LG Display Company Profile
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
