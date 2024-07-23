LG Display (LPL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. On average, analysts expect LG Display to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LG Display Stock Performance

Shares of LG Display stock remained flat at $4.49 during trading on Tuesday. 2,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. LG Display has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Articles

