Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.23

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 7535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Liquidity Services Stock Up 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Liquidity Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 548,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 230,755 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 126,156 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 43,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Articles

