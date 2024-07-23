Litecoin Cash Market Cap Reaches $3.20 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.20 million and $99.45 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 23.7% against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,701,809 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,688,762.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00398817 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $796.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
