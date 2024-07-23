Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $72.66 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $72.66 or 0.00108950 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $5.43 billion and approximately $391.55 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008648 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000143 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,781,787 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
