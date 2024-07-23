Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Down 4.5%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.76. 599,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,707,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Lufax Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $964.47 million during the quarter. Lufax had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lufax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lufax during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter worth $92,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

