MAGA 24 Hour Volume Tops $22.42 Million (MAGA)

MAGA (MAGA) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. MAGA has a market cap of $59.68 million and approximately $22.42 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGA token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAGA has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar.
About MAGA
MAGA’s launch date was May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth. The official website for MAGA is maga-hat.vip.
Buying and Selling MAGA
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.
