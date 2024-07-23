Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.220-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Manhattan Associates also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.22-4.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $248.86.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Manhattan Associates stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.00. 646,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,265. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.53 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $182.97 and a 12-month high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.