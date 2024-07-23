Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.22-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.036-1.044 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.
Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $226.00. 646,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,482. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $182.97 and a twelve month high of $266.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.53 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.68.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. Research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
